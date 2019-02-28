Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Branden Jarred Kettunen was found driving naked while three times the limit in February.
Branden Jarred Kettunen was found driving naked while three times the limit in February. Facebook
Crime

'Paralytic' P-plater caught after naked Night Owl drink run

Chloe Lyons
by
28th Feb 2019 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NAKED P-plater was caught drink driving more than three times the limit after he was kicked out of a convenience store while trying to buy an energy drink in the nude.

The court heard of his "spectacular" first traffic history entry when Branden Jarred Kettunen pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

On February 10, triple-0 received reports a naked Kettunen had attempted to buy a Red Bull from a Night Owl, but had no money.

After he was kicked out, the staff member saw Kettunen drive away, which prompted them to alert authorities.

Police found Kettunen a short time later about 6.30am and he told officers he didn't know where his clothes were or where he was going.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer also sighted Kettunen, before he was apprehended, swerving across the road and running a red light.

At 7.22am, Kettunen recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171.

When asked by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist what had happened, Kettunen said he had gone out on Ocean St and then back to a friend's home that night.

"Next thing I know, I'm in a car on Nicklin Way," he said.

The police prosecutor told the court Kettunen had no criminal or traffic history, but noted his first offence was "spectacular".

Mr Stjernqvist fined Kettunen $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

crime drink driving maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why boat ramp parking at Rosslyn Bay won't fix the problem

    premium_icon Why boat ramp parking at Rosslyn Bay won't fix the problem

    News Coast boatie says the intentions are good but way off the mark for the Capricorn Coast's 5000 registered boat owners

    • 28th Feb 2019 4:15 PM
    Rocky service station gutted by overnight fire

    premium_icon Rocky service station gutted by overnight fire

    Breaking Crews were called to the scene early this morning

    Regional communities let down by 'ludicrous' flight prices

    premium_icon Regional communities let down by 'ludicrous' flight prices

    News CQ mum couldn't visit her daughter after a serious crash in Brisbane