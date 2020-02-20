Paramedic reveals how you could save your life in an emergency

WITH 20 years of experience within the Queensland Ambulance Service, Caroline Clayson has seen residents choose to provide their own means of transport to a hospital in an emergency.

Now the Advance Care Paramedic, based at the Mount Morgan Ambulance Station for the past six years, is shining a light on the importance of making a triple-0 call which could ultimately mean life or death.

While she might not be a local, Ms Clayson loves the area and gets a kick out of helping those around her.

Providing emergency health care and support to the Mount Morgan community, Ms Clayson revealed what she believed it took to be a regional paramedic.

“It takes an understanding of the different ­communities, they’re old school here and they like to look after themselves,” she said.

At the beginning of her career, she answered triple-0 calls and assisted people from the other end of the spectrum. “In that time, we’ve developed more skills, we’ve had more training, our scope of practice has opened up a lot more,” she said.

“While we understand not every situation is an emergency, there are some symptoms which have the potential to worsen.

“It is quite possible for something to worsen in the car, so maybe that could cause a secondary problem.

“This is what we do for a living, we are passionate about what we do.”

Ms Clayson encouraged callers to remain calm when making a triple-0 call, as it could ultimately save your life.