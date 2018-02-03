Menu
Paramedics assess man after Capricorn Hwy rollover

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Michelle Gately
3.20PM: A MAN is being assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle rollover near Duaringa.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was awake and alert, but had suffered some back pain.

He was not trapped in the vehicle.

The spokesperson said it was likely the man would be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

2.44PM: MOTORISTS are warned there could be delays along the Capricorn Hwy as emergency services rush to a crash reported near Duaringa.

The single vehicle rollover happened about 25km out from Duaringa and it is unknown whether anyone is trapped in the vehicle.

More to come

