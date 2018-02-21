Paramedics assess patients at Rocky car and bus crash

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS reported no people were inside a bus when it was involved in a crash with a car on Yaamba Rd this morning.

On scene officers reported the bus driver was the only person on board and would not need to be transported to hospital.

Paramedics were assessing people at the scene of the crash with reports a 78-year-old woman was in "shock”.

The "low impact” crash occurred around 11.45am near the Emmaus College overpass in North Rockhampton.

Both vehicles involved are off the road and are not causing any traffic delays in the area.

INITIAL REPORT: AMBULANCES are rushing to a crash in Rockhampton involving a car and a bus on Yaamba Rd.

Initial reports indicate all people involved are out of the vehicles that collided near the Emmaus College overpass in North Rockhampton.

Paramedics have been called to the scene to treat a 78-year-old female with injuries.

