An ambulance at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
News

Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

Janine Watson
by
2nd Jan 2019 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM

PARAMEDICS were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon putting locals and holiday makers on edge.

But thankfully it wasn't a tragic outcome, with a woman dislocating her knee in the water.

The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

The beach made national headlines last month when three members from the same family group visiting from Sydney drowned at the unpatrolled beach.

Just days later a fourth man drowned at the same beach.

The 60-year-old Swiss national was travelling up the coast and is understood to have stopped at the beach for a brief swim.

Coffs Coast Advocate

