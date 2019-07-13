Paramedics busy with five crashes around Rocky region

CQ CRASHES: Ambulances were kept busy over the past 24 hours transporting patients to the Rockhampton hospital for treatment.

CQ CRASHES: Ambulances were kept busy over the past 24 hours transporting patients to the Rockhampton hospital for treatment. Jann Houley

IN THE last 24 hours, emergency services have been kept busy attending motor vehicle incidents around the Rockhampton region.

On Friday night, paramedics including Critical Care officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.

The incident occurred at around 9.50pm in Ironpot at a location off Yeppoon Road.

A male patient sustained shoulder, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Just after 3am, a single vehicle roll-over was reported to have occurred on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

Police said the vehicle was located 50 metres off the road with the two occupants found to be injured, but not seriously.

Paramedics assessed the patients, determining one was suffering chest injuries and the other experiencing back pain.

They were transported in stable conditions to Rockhampton Hospital.

Another single vehicle crash was reported at 6am at Limestone Creek.

Paramedics attended the scene where a vehicle had crashed into a ditch off Yeppoon Road.

A male patient in his 30s sustained chest and upper limb injuries, and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Just after midday, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Archer St and Murray St, Allenstown.

One patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were also called to a quad-bike crash private property at Gracemere at approximately 2pm.

They were required to transport two patients, both in a stable condition, to Rockhampton Hospital.