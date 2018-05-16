Paramedics called to Capricornia Correctional Centre

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are responding to reports of an injury at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Initial reports suggest the person may be suffering with head and eye trauma.

The information is yet to be confirmed by authorities, but comes a day after a prisoner was found dead in his cell.

Accused murderer of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel, Russell Williams, was found dead in his Rockhampton prison cell on Tuesday morning.