Paramedics called to child with marine sting
Paramedics were called to Cooee Bay, Yeppoon, on Saturday afternoon after a child suffered a marine sting.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers attended a private residence after a call was received at 5.16pm.
The QAS spokeswoman said the patient suffered a “minor marine envenomation” and did not require transport to hospital.
