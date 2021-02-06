Menu
Marine Stingers
Paramedics called to child with marine sting

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 5:40 PM
Paramedics were called to Cooee Bay, Yeppoon, on Saturday afternoon after a child suffered a marine sting.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers attended a private residence after a call was received at 5.16pm.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient suffered a “minor marine envenomation” and did not require transport to hospital.

