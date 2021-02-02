Menu
Views from the top of Mount Larcom. Picture: Facebook
Paramedics called to Mt Larcom track for injured hiker

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Feb 2021 1:46 PM
UPDATE 2PM: A male person in their 20s had to be assisted by emergency services from the Mount Larcom walking track after he sustained a suspected ankle injury.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

INITIAL, 8.30AM: Paramedics have been called to the Mount Larcom walking trail to help a man, believed to be in his 20s, who has a suspected dislocated ankle.

The emergency call came in about 8.30am on Tuesday morning and ambulance officers were dispatched to the climb side of Mount Larcom.

