Queensland Ambulance Service.
Paramedics called to multiple crashes around CQ this morning

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
PARAMEDICS were kept busy this morning, with two crashes reported in the Rockhampton region.

At 3.40am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle into a guardrail on Glen Eden Drive and Gladstone Benaraby Road, Glen Eden.

A woman in her 30s was treated for minor head injuries and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 5.05am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle into a tree on Seymour and South Yaamba Road, South Yaamba.

A man was treated for chest injuries and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

