Paramedics called to multiple crashes around CQ this morning

PARAMEDICS were kept busy this morning, with two crashes reported in the Rockhampton region.

At 3.40am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle into a guardrail on Glen Eden Drive and Gladstone Benaraby Road, Glen Eden.

A woman in her 30s was treated for minor head injuries and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 5.05am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle into a tree on Seymour and South Yaamba Road, South Yaamba.

A man was treated for chest injuries and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.