Car v motor bike Denison and Derby Sts.
Paramedics called to the scene of motorbike vs. car

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 9:35 AM
10.30AM: MULTIPLE emergency services units are still on scene as paramedics treat the injured man.

All people in the car escaped injury according to initial reports.

There was some damage to the vehicle.

The intersection has been blocked.

9.40AM: A MOTORBIKE has collided with a car on the corner of Denison and Derby Sts, out the front of DC Motors in South Rockhampton.

A 56 year-old man has reportedly sustained deep lacerations to the arm and a compound fracture to the lower leg.

The accident occurred around 9.30am.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

