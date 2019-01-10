Paramedics called to traffic incident outside Barra Jacks
11.15am: THE Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating a traffic incident that saw a man in a wheelchair being struck by a car this morning.
The man sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a car outside of Barra Jacks earlier this morning.
He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
10.25am: A PERSON in a wheelchair has been struck by a car outside a popular fishing store this morning.
Initial reports indicate a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car outside of Barra Jacks at 10.20am.
No more details are know about the incident at this stage.