Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Paramedics called to traffic incident outside Barra Jacks

10th Jan 2019 11:14 AM

11.15am: THE Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating a traffic incident that saw a man in a wheelchair being struck by a car this morning.

The man sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a car outside of Barra Jacks earlier this morning.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

10.25am: A PERSON in a wheelchair has been struck by a car outside a popular fishing store this morning.

Initial reports indicate a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car outside of Barra Jacks at 10.20am.

No more details are know about the incident at this stage.

