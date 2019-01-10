Paramedics called to traffic incident outside Barra Jacks

11.15am: THE Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating a traffic incident that saw a man in a wheelchair being struck by a car this morning.

The man sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a car outside of Barra Jacks earlier this morning.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

