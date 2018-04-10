Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter is now at the scene.
A rescue helicopter is now at the scene. 7 News
Breaking

Woman dead after being trapped under car

Francesca Mcmackin
by
10th Apr 2018 9:01 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

UPDATE 9.50am: A woman has died at the scene after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle in a Sunshine Coast hinterland suburb. 

Emergency crews rushed to Curramore Rd, Witta this morning, and worked to free the woman by 8.45am as a rescue helicopter was called in. 

Paramedics then began CPR as the woman remained in a critical condition, but she died at the scene. 

Police confirmed the victim was a female, despite reports from the scene of a male patient. 

UPDATE 9.20am: Paramedics have confirmed a Sunshine Coast motorist who was trapped underneath a car is in a critical condition. 

A rescue helicopter has landed, but paramedics are still working to save the life of the person before they can be taken to hospital.

The scene is unfolding on Curramore Rd, Witta, where emergency crews arrived to find the person trapped under the vehicle.  

BREAKING 9am: A rescue helicopter has been called in as paramedics perform CPR on a person who was trapped underneath a car on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers are at the scene on Curramore Rd, Witta, after arriving to find the motorist underneath the vehicle.

Emergency crews leapt into action to free the person by 8.45am, and paramedics are continuing efforts to save the their life with CPR. 

A rescue helicopter that was circling the scene has just landed in the area.

More to come.

editors picks paramedics rescue helicopter witta
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Young farmer fires up over proposed land laws

    Young farmer fires up over proposed land laws

    News 'It feels as though the government is saying to us we can't be trusted to manage our own land': Next gen have their say on how land laws will affect farmers

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Parenting DESPITE neural tube defects & uncertainties, she proved docs wrong.

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    News 'Sexual entitlement' before attacks on two women

    Supercars, flood levee and airport projects on council table

    Supercars, flood levee and airport projects on council table

    Politics LATEST on these projects will be discussed behind closed doors

    Local Partners