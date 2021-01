One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a car crash at Kinka Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident on Tanby Road at 1.25pm.

One fire crew arrived at 1.43pm to help clear the scene, which a QFES spokesman said was about 50kms north of the Kinka Beach turn-off.

The person involved in the crash was in a stable condition.