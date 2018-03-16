Paramedics, firefighters called to Gracemere house blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Gracemere home last night. FILE PHOTO

PARAMEDICS and firefighters were called to a house fire in Gracemere last night.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) reports two crews attended the Angela Court home after they were called about 7.30pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said upon arrival, it appears the owners had extinguished the fires themselves.

"We have gone into the building to see that was accurate,” the spokeswoman said.

"The fire was out at 7.40pm.

"The building was smokey, we did ventillation and were dampening down hot spots until 7.45pm-7.50pm.”

Firefighters left about 8.30pm and the Queensland Ambulance Service reports no patients required treatment.

The QFES could not specify the source of the fire.