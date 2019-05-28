Paramedics help two people after truck crash on bridge

BRIDGE CRASH: Two elderly women were injured after their vehicle was rear ended by a cattle truck on Rockhampton's "Old Bridge", blocking a lane of peak hour traffic.

4.50pm: Two woman in a silver car are being treated by paramedics after a light impact crash on the Fitzroy Bridge.

The Morning Bulletin reporter Leighton Smith is near the scene and says traffic is backed up towards the CBD and motorists should avoid Fitzroy St.

He said the right hand land, north-bound is closed but the left hand lane is flowing.

Mr Smith said Queensland Police have arrived and were now directing traffic.

4.30PM: A CATTLE truck has rear-ended a car on the Fitzroy Bridge this afternoon.

One of the northbound lanes of the bridge has been blocked by the crash.

A female in her 60s is reportedly in shock following the crash, but there are no entrapments to report.

Emergency services are heading to the crash now.