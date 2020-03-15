Paramedics on scene after high-speed motorbike crash
THREE people are being treated by paramedics after a high-speed crash involving two motorbikes at Numbinbah Valley this morning.
Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd about 8.05am.
They have been treating two males and a female, who are in a stable condition.
Critical care paramedics were on scene and a high acuity unit was on the way.
It was not yet clear what injuries may have been suffered, a spokeswoman said.
Queensland Police officers were also called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash.
A police spokeswoman said the crash had reportedly occurred at high-speed.
More information to come.