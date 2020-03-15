Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Paramedics on scene after high-speed motorbike crash

by Luke Mortimer
15th Mar 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are being treated by paramedics after a high-speed crash involving two motorbikes at Numbinbah Valley this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd about 8.05am.

They have been treating two males and a female, who are in a stable condition.

Critical care paramedics were on scene and a high acuity unit was on the way.

The crash has occurred on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd. Picture: Supplied
The crash has occurred on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd. Picture: Supplied

It was not yet clear what injuries may have been suffered, a spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police officers were also called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said the crash had reportedly occurred at high-speed.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
motorcycle crash paramedics traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Glen take Bulls to task at Cap Challenge showdown

        premium_icon The Glen take Bulls to task at Cap Challenge showdown

        Cricket It was an unfortunate afternoon for The Gracemere Bulls, while The Glen pulled out some stellar performances.

        UPDATE: Woorabinda back in action with keys returned

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woorabinda back in action with keys returned

        News Council couldn't dig graves, pick up rubbish or pump fuel

        FREE CONTENT: Rockhampton coronavirus advice

        FREE CONTENT: Rockhampton coronavirus advice

        News A 60-year-old man is in isolation in Rocky hospital with COVID-19 however he hasn’t...