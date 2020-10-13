Menu
A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were called to cement truck rollover on Stratford Rd just after 1pm. Bill North
Breaking

Woman remains trapped in truck at Adani work site

Laura Thomas
13th Oct 2020 1:45 PM | Updated: 4:45 PM
UPDATE 4:40PM: An RACQ CQ Rescue crew remains on scene at Mt Coolon where a woman in her 50s is trapped after a cement truck rollover. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the woman was "not listed as critical".

Queensland Police earlier stated a second patient was being treated for cuts to the wrist and head. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the latest update from crews at 4pm stated the woman was still trapped in the truck.

UPDATE 2:30PM: AT least one person was trapped in a cement truck rollover at the Adani site south of Mt Coolon.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were called to cement truck rollover on Stratford Rd just after 1pm.

He said the driver of the truck was trapped and a man was being treated for cuts to the wrist and head.

The spokesman also said it "looks like a woman was trapped in the front".

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were treating a female patient in her 50s but the extent of her injuries were not clear.

The spokesman could not confirm whether paramedics were also treating a male patient.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene.

 

INITIAL: Paramedics are treating one person at the scene of a cement truck rollover south of Mt Coolon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a crew was on scene at the rollover at a workplace on Stratford Rd.

It is not known whether the patient was the driver of the cement truck.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were en route to the rollover.

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

