Two cars were involved in ac rash this afternoon in South Rocky. Zhanae Conway-Dodd
Paramedics on scene at two-car crash after Anzac Day service

Shayla Bulloch
25th Apr 2018 12:10 PM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a car accident involving five people in South Rockhampton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved in a crash on Bolsover St, near Derby St around 12pm.

The accident followed Anzac Day services around the area which marched through surrounding streets including Bolsover and East Sts.

Reports indicated the crash was a nose-to-tail with all five people out of the vehicles.

Paramedics are on scene assessing patients.

More to come.

