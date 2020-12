UPDATE, 12:35PM: PARAMEDICShave left the area.

One patient from each vehicle was assessed, both of whom were men 20s.

They were found to have no injuries and did not go to hospital.

INITIAL, 12:13PM: PARAMEDICS are responding to a crash in the Rockhampton CBD.

Police are also present at the two-vehicle incident at corner of East and Stanley Streets.

All occupants have been removed from their cars.