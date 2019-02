Paramedics raced to Gracemere after three vehicles collided on Lawrie St.

PARAMEDICS were called to Gracemere late this afternoon following a three-vehicle traffic crash.

Paramedics were called about 5.40pm to the crash on Lawrie St.

Initial reports indicated the crash did not appear to be serious.

According to QAS Media, three patients were able to extricate themselves from their vehicles.

The patients did not appear to have any obvious injuries and did not require transportation to hospital.