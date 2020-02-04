Paramedics race to prison

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: There are reports of an assault at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

PARAMEDICS responded to the Capricorn Correctional Centre at Etna Creek to treat a prisoner yesterday morning.

A man, aged 30, had reportedly suffered a head injury after an alleged assault at the prison about 10am.

The man suffered bruising to his head and ears and was treated by the on scene nurse before paramedics arrived.

A spokesperson QCS confirmed the prisioner was transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

They said another prisoner was escorted to the Detention Unit and the Corrective Services Investigation Unit would be advised.