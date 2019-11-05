Menu
Paramedics have responded to a man in a critical condition in the Gemfields.
Man dies at Central Queensland mine

Timothy Cox
by
5th Nov 2019 10:11 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
3.53pm: A PROSPECTOR died this morning in the Gemfields, near Emerald, while working a mine on a private property.

The 58-year-old man lived near the claim on Goanna Flats Road.

Officer in charge Sergeant Paul Cognet said the cause of death was unknown.

"He was down there by himself and died," he said.

"It doesn't look as there was a fall. There was no visible injury or trauma that suggested that.

"But more will come out in the autopsy."

He said Queensland Police and the Mines Inspectorate would continue to investigate.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to remove the man from the mine.

12.40pm: A MAN has died in a mining incident in the Gemfields, near Emerald, with authorities launching an investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was being attended to for critical injuries.

There are reports he suffered a heart attack while prospecting at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate has confirmed a prospector has died during an "incident" near Emerald.

A team of inspectors is enroute to the site to commence an investigation into the nature and cause of the incident.

10.11am: A MAN in the Gemfields is being assessed by paramedics for a suspected heart attack at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was being attended to for critical injuries.

More to come.

