Paramedics respond to multiple reports of snake bites

PARAMEDICS were called to reports of multiple snake bites across Central Queensland last night.

At 7.33pm, paramedics attended a private residence at Rockyview, where a man in his 70s was reportedly bitten on the ankle by a snake.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

At 8.09pm, paramedics attended a private residence at Pacific Heights, where another man in his 70s was reportedly bitten on the leg by a snake.

He was transported in a stable condition to Capricorn Coast Hospital.