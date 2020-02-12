Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Paramedics respond to multiple reports of snake bites

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Feb 2020 7:30 AM
PARAMEDICS were called to reports of multiple snake bites across Central Queensland last night.

At 7.33pm, paramedics attended a private residence at Rockyview, where a man in his 70s was reportedly bitten on the ankle by a snake.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

At 8.09pm, paramedics attended a private residence at Pacific Heights, where another man in his 70s was reportedly bitten on the leg by a snake.

He was transported in a stable condition to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

