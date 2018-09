A car flipped on its side on a traffic island at Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd intersection.

PARAMEDICS were called to a major crash this morning at the front of a Rockhampton shopping centre.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection of Yaamba and Moores Creek Rds around 9am to reports of a two-car crash.

Paramedics arrived at the front of Stockland Rockhampton to find "one car on its side” and another damaged nearby after the double-vehicle crash.

All occupants declined treatment from QAS.