Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Bev Lacey
Breaking

Elderly man hospitalised after crash at busy CQ intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Jun 2018 7:51 AM

UPDATE 9am: AMBULANCES transported the man in his 70s to hospital with a number of injuries.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said crews took the man to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered a pelvic injury and minor abrasions.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a crash at a busy intersection in Yeppoon this morning where one man in trapped.

Initial reports indicate crews are on the way to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection on Taranganba St and Tanby Rd in Taroombal around 7.30am.

A 70-year-old man is reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles.

All emergency crews are on the way to the scene. There are no other hazards.

More to come.

