Paramedics rush to quad bike rollover

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Bev Lacey

12.11PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a quad bike rollover near Dingo.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were not yet on scene, but the patient was reported to be a man in his 50s.

More to come.

GALLERY: St Brendan's College formal 2017

St Brendan's College held their school formal earlier this year. View the full gallery from the special evening here:

