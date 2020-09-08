Paramedics rush to two-vehicle crash at Emerald CBD

Paramedics are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Emerald.

UPDATE: A woman in her 60s has been assessed by paramedics after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a parked car at Emerald.

The woman sustained minor injuries and didn't require further treatment, a QAS spokesman said.

The minor collision occurred on the corner of Egerton and Opal Sts.

INITIAL 1PM:

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 12.50pm at Egerton and Opal Sts.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were assessing patients, although it was unclear how many people were involved.

