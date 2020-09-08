Paramedics rush to two-vehicle crash at Emerald CBD
UPDATE: A woman in her 60s has been assessed by paramedics after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a parked car at Emerald.
The woman sustained minor injuries and didn't require further treatment, a QAS spokesman said.
The minor collision occurred on the corner of Egerton and Opal Sts.
INITIAL 1PM: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Emerald.
Emergency services were called to the crash at about 12.50pm at Egerton and Opal Sts.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were assessing patients, although it was unclear how many people were involved.
More to come.