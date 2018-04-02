Paramedics treat man after car slams into tree in Yeppoon

A MAN was taken to hospital last night after his car slammed into a tree in Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene on the Scenic Hwy, across from Kemp Beach, to reports of a traffic accident around 11.50pm.

A QAS spokesperson said the man was complaining of chest pain when crews arrived.

It appeared to crews he was the only person involved in the accident.

The man was taken to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.