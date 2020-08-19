Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

Emergency services crews are attending a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

Emergency services crews are attending a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

UPDATE 9PM: ONE person is being taken to hospital follow this evening's crash in South Rockhampton.

The 54-year-old man is being taken via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.

His injuries are unknown.

BREAKING: Paramedics are treating multiple patients at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Archer and Talford streets at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics are treating a man, and also a teenage female at the scene.