Emergency services crews are attending a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.
Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
19th Aug 2020 8:27 PM
UPDATE 9PM: ONE person is being taken to hospital follow this evening's crash in South Rockhampton. 

The 54-year-old man is being taken via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital. 

His injuries are unknown. 

BREAKING: Paramedics are treating multiple patients at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Archer and Talford streets at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics are treating a man, and also a teenage female at the scene.

