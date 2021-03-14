Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Paramedics treating five people after two-car Paget crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic delays are expected in Paget and West Mackay after two separate crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene at a two-car crash at the intersection of Archibald St and Maggiolo Dr, Paget about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two crews were on scene assessing five people who were in stable conditions.

All five are expected to be taken to hospital.

It is understood the crash has left one lane completely blocked to traffic, with police on scene.

Police were also called to conduct traffic control after a two-car crash reported at the intersection of Lagoon St and Nebo Rd, West Mackay just before 4pm.

It is understood there are no serious injuries, but both cars are in the middle of the road.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay crashes mackay police districts paget crash west mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: St Patrick’s Day races held at Callaghan Park

        Premium Content GALLERY: St Patrick’s Day races held at Callaghan Park

        Racing Carnival The races were hosted by the Diocesan Catholic Education Office.

        Clydesdales attacked again: Pub goer ‘slaps’ horse on rear

        Premium Content Clydesdales attacked again: Pub goer ‘slaps’ horse on rear

        Crime A 38-year-old man was charged with one count each of commit public nuisance, animal...

        Former drug user let a male visitor smoke drugs in her house

        Premium Content Former drug user let a male visitor smoke drugs in her house

        Crime A woman has been fined $450 for allowing her visitor to smoke marijuana at her...

        Offenders from Depot Hill break-in still at large

        Premium Content Offenders from Depot Hill break-in still at large

        Crime A white Mazda Bravo ute was located in Allenstown and police seized a number of...