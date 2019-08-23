Menu
Paramedics are on scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Mackay teen killed in horror crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by and with the Courier-Mail
22nd Aug 2019 9:49 PM | Updated: 23rd Aug 2019 5:32 AM
AN 18-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Mackay overnight.

Police say the teen lost control of the ute he was driving on Mackay Bucasia Rd about 9.15pm.

The car crashed into a concrete drain, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

An 18-year-old Eimeo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Paramedics treating person after 'very serious' crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a "very serious" crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a car was on its roof after a single- vehicle crash.

He said crews went into immediate action to cut a door off the vehicle and remove a person from the car.

He said QFES crews were able to do that and left the person in the hands of paramedics on site.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police said a car had gone off the road near Emmanuel Catholic Primary School.

Police were alerted to the crash at 9.20pm.

Reports indicate the person has suffered significant injures however Queensland Ambulance Service was unable to comment.

It is understood police have closed at least one lane of Mackay Bucasia Road and Scene of Crime crews are attending the incident. 

