Paramedics treating two children at Bruce Highway crash

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Gardners Rd about 11.40am.

PARAMEDICS are treating two children at the scene of a rollover at Carmila, south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the two children, whose ages were not known, were being assessed but did not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

An adult male suffered a cut to his arm.

The spokesman said one unit was on scene with another en route.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were responding to the incident.

Last night in Mackay, a 33-year-old woman was flung metres from the point of impact on Eimeo Rd at Rural View in a horrific incident children witnessed in a nearby Holden Commodore.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.