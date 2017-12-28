Menu
Paramedics trek through Rocky reserve to injured bike rider

A rider at First Turkey MTB Park.
A rider at First Turkey MTB Park. Contributed arp33.com ROK021216f
Shayla Bulloch
by

PARAMEDICS were sent on a retrieval mission yesterday afternoon when a woman fell from her mountain bike in Rockhampton.

A 55-year-old woman reportedly fell off her bike in the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve about 5pm and injured her wrist.

Rockhampton Regional Council were contacted to open the gate accessed for Queensland Ambulance Service to enter the reserve where they made the trek to assist the woman.

This map shows most of the trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike reserve in North Rockhampton off German St.
This map shows most of the trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike reserve in North Rockhampton off German St. Contributed

Two crews attended the accident scene around 2km from Moores Creek, Sunset Drv access.

Two other people were on scene with the injured woman where there was reportedly no phone reception.

The woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

