Grandmother dead, grandchildren injured in horror crash

UPDATE 3PM: A GRANDMOTHER on an early morning school run has died in a horrific two-car crash in the Lockyer Valley.

The woman, 63, was driving a silver Ford Falcon taking her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 13, to school, when she collided with an oncoming Ford Focus, about 8am.

She died at the scene.

Her husband, who was a front-seat passenger, was cut from the overturned vehicle at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd in Glenore Grove.

He was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with severe head injuries is in a stable condition.

The two girls who were in the back seat of the car were taken by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The 82-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus was airlifted from the scene to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a severe but stable condition.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses first at the scene, including two women who were first on the scene and who phoned emergency services.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the horror smash which closed the road for about two hours and diverted traffic around the scene.

Laidley Police Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said those investigations would probe the Fatal Five, including driver inattention.

"All traffic incidents are tragic incidents, and are a great cost to the community," he said.

"Everyone has a responsibility to drive safely, drive to the conditions, pay attention and be mindful of the Fatal Five.

"We've had a number of severe traffic incidents in the Lockyer Valley recently."

