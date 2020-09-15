Paranoia causes man to fear police and government agencies

The court heard Paul Joshua Bryan had attended police property without permission, damaging police vehicles by kicking off mirrors. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

A ROCKHAMPTON man has faced court after damaging police property.

The court heard he was paranoid, believing both police and government agencies were after him.

Paul Joshua Bryan, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 to 21 charges.

The charges included seven counts of failing to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, five counts of wilful damage, two counts of breaching bail conditions, and one count each of found on police establishment without lawful excuse, assault police officer, commit public nuisance, obstruct police officer, contravene direction or requirement of police, and fraud.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said most of the offending involved Bryan riding a bicycle without a helmet, where he had some “bizarre” conversations with police when intercepted.

Ms Geddes said when police would attempt to apprehend Bryan, he would make advances towards them to assault them.

She said Bryan had also attended police property without permission, damaging police vehicles by kicking off mirrors. Restitution of $951.90 was sought.

She said on April 16, Bryan went to Coles Express service station and made a transaction using a stolen credit card.

She said the mental health report gave insight into some of the offending and explained he had an existing condition he wasn’t receiving medication for at the time.

Bryan’s lawyer David Mills said his client suffered from a mental disease.

“This offending occurred whilst he was off medication and unemployed – he was in a downward spiral,” Mr Mills said.

“He was experiencing paranoia and suggesting police and government agencies were after him.

“That paranoia resulted in a lot of his behaviour and his reaction to police when trying to apprehend him for not wearing a helmet.

“He is currently receiving full medication.”

Bryan was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $951.90 restitution. Criminal convictions were recorded.