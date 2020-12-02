Menu
Crime

Paraplegic smoked cannabis to handle pain

Timothy Cox
2nd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A YEPPOON paraplegic who said she smoked to deal with pain was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for possessing 35.7g of cannabis.

Vanessa Ann Trotter, 39, faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to the charge of possession.

The court heard that on November 5, police searched Trotter’s Yeppoon home and found two bags of cannabis, two handheld grinders, and a pipe.

Trotter was said to have been in a car accident 10 years ago that put her in a wheelchair.

The court heard she was taking prescription medicine for her pain, was in hospital up to three times a week, had to be cared for by family, and that she smoked cannabis “from time to time”.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Trotter that “there is an ability to get cannabis prescribed to you”.

“You can’t involve yourself with illegal activity,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

