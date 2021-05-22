‘Parasites’: Billionaire unloads on bosses

Australian billionaire property king Harry Triguboff has slammed bosses who allow their employees to work from home as "parasites".

After the COVID-19 pandemic saw Aussies forced to work from home, the concept has stuck for many who found they could get their work done but also had more time for their families.

But the real estate developer and Meriton founder, who is worth an estimated $11 billion, thinks employees are only "working half the time".

The Saturday Telegraph also said he was concerned city office spaces were being wasted.

"We have to also stop this work from home," Mr Triguboff told the Urban Taskforce event on Wednesday.

"You can have figures that they will work. I say they only work half the time."

Billionaire Harry Triguboff has taken aim at Aussie bosses who allow their employees to work from home. Picture: James Horan

Mr Triguboff also took aim at Aussie banks, joking it was difficult to use their services "because they don't work".

"The bosses of the banks cannot tell me any more that they are very careful; that nobody gets sick," he said.

"Nobody's sick and nobody got sick in their lousy banks so, forget about that. They should stop being parasites. They have to work."

According to an October survey conducted by enterprise software giant Atlassian, 77 per cent of those who participated in the study believed their overall work life balance had improved as a result of working from home.

Atlassian surveyed more than 1000 Australian workers and more than 5000 around the world in a three month study on how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted workers.

77 per cent of respondents found they had better work life balance as a result of working from home, according to figures from Atlassian. Picture: iStock

The company's work futurist Dom Price said at the time businesses would need to be more flexible with allowing their employees the chance to work from home going forward.

"I think we're in a time of mass personalisation … I think we're about to enter this time of a hybrid workforce, like a choose-your-own-adventure," Mr Price said.

"We've not yet learned what it means to be a distributed employee: How do you show presence and show impact without physically seeing your boss every day?"

He said the responses from the survey showed workers "felt like they could have been working from home" before the pandemic hit, "but there was something in the way of that".

"I don't think it's technology, it could be trust from senior leaders that was getting in the way of giving people a chance," Mr Price said.

Mr Price said there was a "tension" between leaders wanting "certainty" and workers wanting "flexibility", but he warned against suggestions that workplaces use things like surveillance software that monitors what workers are up to if they're not in the office.

"That's not how it works," Mr Price said.

"If you say you're 'a people organisation' and you care about your people, just show that … instead of managing them like an asset or resource, treat them as humans."

