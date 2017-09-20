Parched CQ set to burn with heatwave on horizon

CAN you feel that temperature rising?

By the weekend, Central Queensland is set to be heading into a heatwave which forecasters say has no end in sight.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonty Hall said temperatures across the state would be "well above the September average”, hitting highs in the mid-30s.

Overnight temperatures won't offer much relief either, sticking in the mid-teens.

"Those temperatures are going to be in the order of seven to 10 degrees above average,” Mr Hall said.

Heat map forecast for Queensland on Saturday. Higgins Storm Chasing

"And really it's not just the high temperatures that are going to be a feature of it, it's going to be the persistence.”

The heatwave is set to stick around through much of next week.

In fact, as far as the bureau's seven-day forecast shows, there's no sign of temps getting back to normal any time soon.

"At the moment you'd have to say the end's not really in sight,” Mr Hall said.

"Some time beyond the next week.”

The high temperatures and fine days will contribute to a higher fire danger, after an already bad start to the bush fire season on the Capricorn Coast.

Fire warning levels across Queensland forecast for Sunday. Rural Fire Service

While it may seem like a bad sign heading into summer, Mr Hall said it was possible to have early heatwaves without that pattern continuing throughout the season.

"It doesn't necessarily follow,” he said.

"You can get an early heatwave and then have a summer where temperatures are closer to average.

"It doesn't necessarily follow that it's going to be a very hot summer.”

However, Mr Hall said the Bureau's three-month forecast wasn't looking promising, with the odds favouring a hot summer.

The RSPCA have also sent out alerts, reminding pet owners to make sure animals have easy access to shade and water.

Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said owners should also be aware of exercising dogs in the middle of the day, when it's easy for them to overheat.

Likewise, owners are warned not to leave animals in cars.

"People simply have to be aware of the dangers,” he said.

"If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes. We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes.

"Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

THE WEEK AHEAD:

ROCKHAMPTON

Thursday: 16-29

Friday: 16-31

Saturday: 16-33

Sunday: 16-34

Monday: 17-34

Tuesday: 17-35

YEPPOON