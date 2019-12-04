Menu
Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court.
Pardon’s defence: Kissing, touching never happened

Shayla Bulloch
4th Dec 2019 2:28 PM | Updated: 4:01 PM
A DEFENCE team have claimed a witness who says she watched a Noosa councillor "kissing and touching" her 14-year-old friend was drunk and denied the exchanges ever happened.

Frank James Pardon's defence barrister Andrew Hoare questioned a long-time friend of the victim on the second day of the trial today where the councillor is facing 11 charges of sexual-related behaviour towards a minor.

The witness, who was one of the first people the victim told about the alleged sexual acts, was cross examined by Mr Hoare after giving evidence that "Frank kissed" the teenager at her workplace after supplying them with alcohol.

The witness said their exchange appeared "mutual" and the victim did not seem distressed.

Mr Hoare instead suggested these claims did not happen, and that Pardon was instead in a cold room while the girls drank alcohol together.

He also suggested that the witness was affected by alcohol after she claimed she "could not remember" details of the alleged acts.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings asked the witness to confirm she felt the effects of alcohol on the car ride home and not at the victim's workplace where the alleged offence occurred.

Pardon, 70, sat inside the dock at Maroochydore District Court nodding and shaking his head at different times.

He was facing an array of charges alleged to have been committed at the victim's workplace, at Pardon's home and inside his car during the 1990s.

Pardon's ex-wife, Gwen McDonald, will give evidence this afternoon.

