Parent posts video of daughter’s drug use

The Department of Education says Cleveland District State High School has “a zero-tolerance approach to illicit drug and substance abuse”.

A BRISBANE parent has taken the extraordinary step of posting videos of their daughter smoking what is believed to be marijuana in her school uniform, to highlight a "drug problem" at the school.

The post, which was uploaded by a Brisbane parent, revealed the family felt ashamed over publishing their daughter's antics, but they had been through "absolute hell trying to help her".

"After six months of doing all we can … we have all been screwed over constantly by her, other kids involved and their parents/adults involved too who not only know about the problem, but encourage it," the post read.

Three videos were uploaded to a Facebook account, which is believed to be a joint page for the girl's parents.

One of the videos showed the Cleveland District State High School students, who are believed to be in Year 11, smoking in their uniforms.

Another video showed the girls spraying what looked to be deodorant on themselves after smoking while laughing and saying "damage control", while another revealed a teen dancing provocatively at home. The videos were filmed by the girls.

The post also alleged there was a drug network at the school that was providing children with "any amount" of illegal substances. Police were made aware of the matter yesterday and are investigating.

The parent's post said their daughter had been a straight-A student for years, but recently failed six of her seven subjects. "I lost my daughter to the wrong crowd six months ago and this has damaged my family," it read.

"All we are left with now is a girl who can't be trusted, a compulsive liar and a very clever manipulator - sadly all side effects of these illegal substances and a network that supports this illegal behaviour. Parents please take the time to talk with your kids. If you are a parent who has or is experiencing the same difficulties, know you are not alone."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said the school had been made aware of a number of "disturbing images and videos uploaded to social media".

"The school is treating this matter extremely seriously and all students involved will be dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan as soon as Term 3 commences," she said.

"Cleveland District State High School has a zero-tolerance approach to illicit drug and substance abuse."

The family declined to comment.