Rocky girl makes brave leap to own her dream CBD cafe

AT ONLY 19, Rockhampton's Zoe Ball has stepped quietly but assuredly into the small business game.

It's been eight days since she officially opened her coffee shop, Milk n Brew Co, at the Rockhampton Regional Library, the latest to hit the region.

While it's been a whirlwind ride for the young achiever but she isn't holding back.

Tucked in around the Library's bookshelves, newspapers and comfortable chairs, you'd be hard pressed to find a more relaxing, tranquil place to have the morning cuppa.

With the backing of her parents, Milk n Brew is one of a number of coffee shops in the vicinity, and business has begun smoothly.

"We have a lot of traffic here all day long, with the carpark people can just run in," she says, mug in one hand, milk the other.

"We hope to cater for the people in the library to relax over a coffee and for the wider community around the CBD to enjoy.

"I am excited about the whole process. It was definitely daunting at first but we are easing into it.

"Our main thing is all our homemade goods, the cakes, biscuits and salads. Definitely our caramel cheesecake is a good seller."

After school hours saw Zoe's introduction to hospitality. She has stayed in the sector, working in baking and behind the scenes at weddings.

Her day begins at 5am, busy making the goods to sell, but she needs no extra motivation.

"I just think hospitality offers something new everyday but it's when you become a regular part of people's day... when you get their morning coffee or lunch break food, it's nice," she said.

"Some people go out for coffee and food like it's a bit of a treat. So to provide that is really nice."

Perhaps the hardest task over Zoe's last few months of planning was the naming itself.

"I was brain storming for weeks," she said.

"Looking at names that worked, looked at book ideas and after a night of writing everything down, I finally settled.

"My mind is constantly wandering over special foods or new ideas that we can do here so hopefully we can be a place Rocky comes to know and love."