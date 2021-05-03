Menu
A children's silicone teething toy has been recalled, with parents told to destroy the item to obtain a refund.
News

Parents must ‘completely destroy’ baby toy

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
3rd May 2021 10:58 AM

Parents have been told to "completely destroy" a silicone teething toy, over fears it could lead to severe injury or even death.

The Xinda Pty Ltd's "necklace cross chewy teether toy pencil chew kids topper sensory biting silicone", sold on eBay, has been recalled by Product Safety Australia because it does not meet basic safety requirements.

"The product does not meet the requirements of the mandatory standard … (for) toys for children up to and including 36 months of age," PSA said in a statement.

"The product may pose a choking or suffocation hazard for young children, which can lead to severe injury or death."

Consumers have been told to dispose of the product and contact Xinda Pty Ltd to arrange for a full refund.

"To obtain a refund, consumers will be requested to provide Xinda Pty Ltd with a photograph or video to show that the product has been completely destroyed," PSA said.

Originally published as Parents must 'completely destroy' baby toy

