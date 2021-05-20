School threatens to call cops on late parents

A school has threatened to report parents to police and child safety if their children are not picked up from the school by 3pm - but parents are firing back.

A Queensland state school has come under fire for threatening to report parents to the police and child safety for being late to pick up their kids from school.

Marsden State School told parents on Thursday that students must be collected by 3pm sharp, with a post from the school stating "the office is not an after school child minding service".

"If you are not prepared to organise to collect your child after school and have not made arrangements with after school services, please organise a safe place for your child to wait," the Facebook post stated.

"School is not that place as there is only supervision for 30 minutes after school.

"If you know you are going to be 1 or 2 hours late, casual supervision is available in the YMCA Outside School Hours Care.

"Children left unattended on a regular basis are more likely to get up to mischief or be in danger!"

Marsden State School published the message to their Facebook page today.

But parents have fired back, with one telling the school "you should look up the legalities before making threats".

"It's not illegal to leave your kids unattended," one person wrote.

"An hour or so after school unattended wouldn't be something that needs reporting to police or child safety, just leave the kids to wait in the pick up zone quietly."

Another wrote it was "a bit rough threatening child services".

A second post shortly afterwards from the school issued an "important message" for parents to ensure their children arrived at school between 8am and 8,20am.

"Children are LATE at 8.30am," the post stated.

"For some students it can take them 10 minutes to walk from the gate to class!"

But parents were left questioning this post too, given the school's start time is 8.30am.

Marsden State School also posted this message on their Facebook page today

