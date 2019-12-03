Parents pay tribute to ‘talented’ and ‘honest’ son

Townsville man Kurt Philpots, 20, was killed in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway at Black River on Saturday night. Photo: Facebook

THE parents of a young man who was tragically killed in a head-on crash at Black River over the weekend have paid tribute to their 'talented' and 'honest' son.

Kurt Philpots, 20, was studying a Bachelor of Business at James Cook University and had recently returned from a five-week overseas holiday with parents Craig and Mary and elder brothers Jai and Coen.

Kurt had told his parents he had plans to work in marketing at the end of his degree, and he also harboured a dream of playing in a professional online gaming team.

"He was very talented and he was very gentle," Mary said.

"He was quiet but he was honest and he had his ideas and values.

"He was just a good kid."

Craig added that Kurt was "the perfect son".

"He was a good mate to all of us, to me, his mum and to Jai and Coen," he said.

"He had a good bunch of mates and lot of people knew Kurt.

"Kurt was a young man who was switching gears and moving forward."

Townsville man Kurt Philpots, 20, was killed in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway at Black River on Saturday night. Photo: Facebook

Kurt, who worked at Bunnings when he was not studying, had previously worked as an apprentice electrician.

He attended Bluewater State School and St Anthony's Catholic College, which posted an online tribute for Kurt.

"Eternal rest, grant unto Kurt O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen," the post read.

Kurt had also played AFL for the Northern Beaches Barras and participated in taekwondo.

The family this year went on their epic overseas holiday to Europe and met some of Mary's relatives.

"That's a special memory we will always have," Mary said.

"We all went to Europe and went through eight countries and Kurt had never done anything like that before.

"He used to travel when he was working, but this was different and he absolutely loved it."

Kurt Philpots.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto also passed on his sympathies to Kurt's family.

"On behalf of the Hinchinbrook electorate I would like to personally offer my deepest condolences and prayers to Kurt's family and friends," he said.

"May god bless you Kurt and give your love ones the strength to cope during most difficult time."

Kurt and a 48-year-old woman from Townsville were declared dead at the scene of Saturday's horror crash.

Police confirmed initial investigations showed the Holden utility, driven by the woman, was travelling northbound on the wrong side of the road before colliding head-on with the man's Toyota Starlet about 8.40pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.