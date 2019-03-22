Parents push for Yeppoon school upgrades

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Yeppoon State School parents Megan Richards and Meryanne Johnson are lobbying for funding for the upkeep and maintenance of their children's school.

YEPPOON mum Megan Richards is lobbying for better facilities and maintenance at her children's school, Yeppoon State School.

Megan has four children, the eldest 26, and has been involved with the school for the best part of 20 years.

She now has a daughter in Prep and while she loves the education quality and teachers, she said the school was in dire need of an upgrade.

"The Year 1 and Preppies' play area there is no shade cover, the play equipment is falling apart, it is rusty, there are splinters of wood coming off (and) the sand is too hot for children to be playing on,” she said.

She would like to see a new playground, recyclable material for the ground, new footpaths and edges, the girls' toilet replaced and some shade.

"Just somewhere safe for them to play,” Megan said.

"The school has always been really good with my children. My older three boys loved coming here and my daughter loves coming here as well.

"The only improvement I have noticed in the time I have been a parent is the library and the hall - nothing else has been done.”

The school opened in 1885 with 25 pupils and it was the first state school in Yeppoon.

It was moved to its present location on Tucker St in 1957.

The school is set on 10.9ha with an environmental studies area, two sporting ovals and basketball court, 25m swimming pool, new multi-purpose hall and new resource centre on the hilly terrain.

"Because it's 125 years old, it needs a big injection of funding to fix the buildings and paint it,” Megan said.

After speaking to other parents of children at the school, Megan said they were 100per cent on board.

"They agree it's a big job and needs to be done,” she said.

"It's a beautiful school and it's a shame to see it not being taken care of.

"Lots of these buildings could be classed as heritage listing because of how old they are.”

Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said she was supportive of the idea.

"School maintenance is something all schools need but particularly older schools like Yeppoon State School,” she said.

"There is a lot more heritage and history here, but perhaps a lot more maintenance than some of the newer schools with new buildings.

"I am absolutely willing to help the school get some more funding for maintenance and things like a shade sail over the playground.

"That's my job as a local member and we have invested record budgets

"I will be making sure I put the case to the Treasurer and Minister for Education with respect for more capital works funding for administration, school buildings and classrooms across all of Keppel.”