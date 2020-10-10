Parents, staff fears over student safety at CQ state school

Enrolments are dipping at a Gracemere primary school each year.

Enrolments are dipping at a Gracemere primary school each year.

CONCERNED parents have opted not to enrol their children at a Rockhampton region primary school which has been historically plagued by poor student behaviour.

New data released in Waraburra State School’s 2019 annual report showed enrolments had declined by almost 100 heads since its 2017 intake.

The school experienced a little over 400 total enrolments last year.

It appeared the management of unruly student behaviour could be directly attributed to the cohort’s continued downsizing.

The report further revealed the school community – students, teachers and parents – were in agreeance pupil behaviour was becoming a problem.

More parents and caregivers are opting not to enrol their little ones at the primary school.

Only 67 per cent of parents believed student behaviour was well managed, while an equal 76 per cent of both students and staff also agreed.

Despite the concerns, it appeared some improvements had occurred since 2017, with 33 per cent of the cohort at the time convinced bad behaviour was appropriately managed.

The current 33 full-time faculty members were under similar beliefs – a noticeable increase on the five per cent who agreed in 2017.

The decline in enrolments comes as an added blow for the institution as it regroups after ranking among the region’s top 10 schools with the highest rates of suspensions last year.

However, those short-term suspensions - ranging from one to 10 days - appear to have declined marginally from 2018 to 2019.

READ MORE: ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

READ MORE: Student hospitalised after Rocky school incident

READ MORE: Young student harmed in another Rocky school incident

(L-R): School Savvy Project Coordinator Anna Morris, Waraburra State School's Behaviour Support Teacher, Taylor Hurst, Waraburra State School Guidance Officer, Sheli Ganter and School Savvy Project Assistant Danielle Mitchell.

The Morning Bulletin understands the school has extensive issues managing aggressive student behaviour in the past - sometimes even requiring police attendance.

The historical issues were among many to plague both secondary and primary schools across the region as of late.

Last month, a social media page dedicated to violent Rockhampton schoolyard fights was also exposed.

A Department of Education spokesperson, in response, said the School Opinion Survey was conducted anonymously each year to obtain the opinions of parents, caregivers, students and staff on important aspects of schooling.

READ MORE: Jeff Horn to visit Rocky to help fix bullying problem

READ MORE: Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

Students believe behavioural management of their own pupils is not under control.

“The results from the 2019 survey are broadly consistent with previous years and largely positive across the board,” the spokesperson said.

They said the surveys were designed to help schools identify what they do well, how they can improve and insights can be gained by using the results.

Results from the opinion-based surveys were used in conjunction with other information schools gather through their own internal monitoring processes and were considered in the context of their individual teaching and learning environments.

“These survey results are an important information source for schools when reflecting on performance and helping to identify and guide school improvement strategies into the future, by highlighting areas of strength at schools and areas that could be improved,” the spokesperson said.

The Morning Bulletin approached the school for comment before school holidays three weeks ago, but not response was provided.