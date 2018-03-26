Park Avenue men score their first win of the season

Park Avenue's Jared Burns scored two goals in his team's win over Sparks.

Park Avenue's Jared Burns scored two goals in his team's win over Sparks. Chris Ison ROK240318chockey4

HOCKEY: Park Avenue's A-grade men went on a goal-scoring blitz as they registered their first win of the season on Saturday.

Jared Burns and Peter Perna both slotted doubles as Parks ran out 7-1 winners over Gladstone side Sparks in what fullback Nathan Burke described as a great team effort.

"It was a good win. We got two quick goals which got us on the front foot,” Burke said.

"It became a bit of a tussle then and we really failed to capitalise on our opportunities in the rest of the half.

"Sparks came out quickly and scored first in the second half but we responded with two more quick goals and a few more after that to finish it off.”

Parks started the season with a 6-nil loss to defending champions Wanderers before a 2-all draw with Souths last weekend.

Burke said he was pretty pleased with how the team was working its way into the competition.

"The focus is on getting the basics right. We're just looking to play pretty conventional hockey but play it well,” he said.

"Our goal this year is to play CQ League finals. We haven't been there for the last few years.

"We had a good mid-season last year but faded away a bit towards the end so we're looking to maintain our form through the whole season.”

It was a good night for Parks, with their A1 women scoring a hard-fought 2-1 win over Gladstone Souths.