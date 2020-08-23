Park Avenue, Souths Gold share the points

Abby Reynolds starred for Park Avenue in their 1-all draw with Southern Suburbs Gold on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Park Avenue and Southern Suburbs Gold could not be separated after 60 minutes of entertaining hockey on Saturday.

The Division 1 women’s teams played out a 1-all draw in Round 7 of the RHA 2020 Cup at Kalka Shades.

Park Avenue’s Jocelyn Feng scored in the first half and Souths Cassidy Knuth levelled things up in the second.

Souths looked set to snatch the game in the last minute but the attacking raid was thwarted by a determined Abby Reynolds, who was outstanding for a Park Avenue side without two key players in Tori-Lee Cutts and Kylie Jensen.

Park Avenue coach Jeff James said it was a game of two halves.

“We were really good in the first half; we scored and held a lot of the ball,” he said.

“In the second half Souths had more of the ball.”

Park Avenue had won four games straight before a 3-nil loss to Frenchville last week and Saturday’s draw with Souths.

James said the work rate of his players had never faltered, particularly on Saturday when they had just the one sub.

“We just need to build for the rest of the season,” he said.

“It’s a very even competition but I think full strength we will challenge every team.”

Souths Brooke Andrews was pleased with how her team worked their way back into the game.

“We were down but we managed to pull it back and even things up,” she said.

“In the last 10 seconds we had an opportunity but just couldn’t convert so it was good to see the girls play right to the end.”

Andrews said goalkeeper Tegan Dekker pulled off some great saves, while Mandy Riley worked tirelessly in the midfield.

RHA 2020 Cup Round 7 results

Division 1 women: Southern Suburbs Gold 1 (C. Knuth) drew with Park Avenue Brothers 1 (J. Feng). Frenchville Rovers 5 (J. Moffat, E. Moffat, A. Mills, G. Wright, M. Brighton) def Southern Suburbs Black 2 (A. Buckley 2).

Division 1 men: Wanderers 9 (C. McKay 4, A. Landsberg, A. Thompson, C. White 2, H. Pease) def Park Avenue Brothers 2 (J. Burns, A. Nicolaou). Southern Suburbs 3 (N. Christensen, B. Pipe, R. O’Hanlon) def Frenchville Rovers 2 (K. Lenzina, A. Lauga).