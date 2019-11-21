Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Park Avenue supermarket falls victim to another robbery

Aden Stokes
21st Nov 2019 7:00 AM
A NORTH Rockhampton supermarket fell victim to an alleged armed robbery last night, with the offender walking away with more than $400.

Police allege about 8.30pm, one man entered FoodWorks on Main St, Park Avenue, armed with a screwdriver and made demands.

The offender then left the store with more than $400. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The offender is described as wearing all black.

This is the second time this year the Main St store has been targeted and the third time a supermarket in Park Avenue has been robbed by armed offenders.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

